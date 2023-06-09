Contact Troubleshooters
WonderFest is back this weekend

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WonderFest, the annual sci-fi and horror convention, returns to Louisville for its 33rd year this weekend.

You can meet special guests like part of the ILM team who worked on special effects for the original Star Wars movies. You can also run into some of the characters from the 501st Legion, a charity costuming club raising money for Norton’s Health throughout the weekend.

It’s also a big weekend for hobbyists. Hundreds of model makers will show up for the largest competition of its kind in the United States. You can also learn how to get in on the action yourself. There are lots of classes and even a free Make and Take for the kids on Saturday. Adults can also join in on the fun for $5.

WonderFest is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Click here for a schedule of events.

