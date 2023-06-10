73-year-old man killed in crash involving FedEx van in Jefferson County, Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Friday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 11000 block on State Road 256.

Early investigation revealed a FedEx delivery van traveling east was turning left into a driveway when a motorcyclist headed west crashed into the van.

Police said the driveway that the FedEx van was turning into is in a series of hills and that neither driver was able to see the other.

The motorcyclist, identified later as 73-year-old David Kidwell, died at the scene.

The City of Madison, Indiana shared a post commemorating Kidwell.

“We are saddened to share the news of the tragic passing of the City Street Department Fabricator, Dave Kidwell. Dave began his career with the city in 1995 and, in the last two years, has become known as the “guy who makes the lights.” Starting with the frame that tops the fountain during the holiday season, Dave has fabricated over 200 lighted structures for the holidays, bringing joy and excitement to residents and visitors of Madison. Dave took great pride in his work and could often be found working in the city garage on his days off the finish his projects.

Dave always said he hoped the lights would be his legacy, and we hope that when the lights are placed each holiday season, the community will remember Dave and his dedication to truly bringing light to all of Madison.

Dave will be greatly missed by the city staff and the residents of Madison.”

David Kidwell (City of Madison IN - City Hall)

