Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Case of man accused of killing his mother to be referred to Attorney General’s Office

Gavin Perkins (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)
Gavin Perkins (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The case of a man accused of killing his own mother has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office, according to a Tweet from Governor Andy Beshear.

“The Commonwealth’s Attorney wants to honor the wishes of the Perkins family, and the Governor agrees,” the post states. “They will be referring the case to the Attorney General’s Office.”

In response to the post, the spokesman for the Perkins family, Mike Russell, said:

“The Perkins family is very appreciative of the Commonwealth’s assistance for the last 5+ years in our case. We look forward to working with the Kentucky Attorney General to bring justice to our terrible situation. The family would like to wholeheartedly thank the community that has rallied around us showing all of their love, prayers and support.”

Gavin Perkins was twice found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of his mother, Ruth Perkins, back in 2018.

Perkins was placed in a state institution, but his family said he could be released due to loopholes in Kentucky Revised Statutes 202A and 202C.

The news of the case to be referred to the Attorney General’s Office comes after the petition to medically hold Perkins was denied.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
A crack in the basement.
Homeowner trying to get his house condemned because he says he’s living over a sinkhole
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Louisville woman last seen in April found safe
Travelers flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on June 8, 2023 found...
Departing travelers face long lines at Louisville airport

Latest News

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires blocks a clear view of the Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: One more dry day before rain returns
Make Ends Meet: Tips to save on summer travel
A hole that opened up on the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge, connecting Clarksville to New Albany,...
Crews fix hole in Blackiston Mill Road Bridge asphalt
Baptist Health Floyd held their annual "Donate Life" flag raising ceremony in honor of organ...
Baptist Health Floyd holds annual flag raising ceremony in honor of organ donors