FORECAST: Sunny and seasonable today ahead of a wet and stormy Sunday

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires blocks a clear view of the Louisville skyline.
The smoke from the Canadian wildfires blocks a clear view of the Louisville skyline.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and dry today as wildfire smoke exists slowly
  • Much-needed rain arrives Sunday, with the chance of a few strong storms
  • Sunday’s storms could bring strong winds and heavy rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be the pick of the weekend!

While haziness will be possible for the first half of the day, lingering wildfire smoke is expected to gradually exit this afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies continue, with temperatures warming into the mid-80s for highs. Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of Sunday’s rain and storm chances.

The first wave of rain looks to arrive near sunrise Sunday morning, with temperatures in the 60s for lows. Sunday morning’s downpours will kick off rounds of thunderstorms that we’ll see during the day, especially toward the afternoon and early evening hours.

Strong storms are possible from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, but the main severe threat will be southwest of our area.

Clusters of showers and storms will continue into Sunday night as rain chances gradually wind down.

Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s for lows.

