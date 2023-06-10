Contact Troubleshooters
Lane closures scheduled on I-71 South in Oldham County

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A seven-day lane closure is scheduled on I-71 South in Oldham County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the right lane between mile marker 21 and mile marker 20 will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday, June 12 through 8 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

KYTC said the lane closures will allow contract crews to perform excavation, subgrade and asphalt preparation for the construction of the new interchange.

Drivers are advised to drive cautiously through the construction zone or seek an alternate route if possible. The completion date for the project is scheduled around fall 2024.

Work dates may be adjusted due to inclement weather or other unforeseen delays.

For project details, click or tap here.

