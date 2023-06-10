Mayor Greenberg joins New Directions’ Repair Affair’s 30th anniversary of free home repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined New Directions’ Repair Affair on Saturday for the 30th anniversary of their free home repair program.

Repair Affair has helped low-income seniors and disabled homeowners throughout the year with basic home repairs for 30 years, according to a release.

On Saturday, 18 volunteer teams were gathered for a one-day work blitz, the annual Repair Affair Kick-off Day.

More than 150 volunteers visited multiple homes to complete repair projects for homeowners in Louisville and southern Indiana, according to the release. Some of the work included landscaping, painting, power washing, repairing the deck, replacing the flooring, and constructing a wheelchair ramp.

Greenberg visited with volunteers from the American Society of Civil Engineers to build a wheelchair ramp for Mr. and Mrs. Julius Moore, who are now in their 70s, have owned their home for over 25 years and are now using a motorized wheelchair.

“Over the 30 years, New Directions’ Repair Affair program has assisted 4,334 homeowners in Louisville and Southern Indiana,” New Directions President and CEO Lori Flanery said. “The thousands of volunteers giving their time and talent through the years and the significant support received from corporations, foundations, and individual donors, as well, have made such a positive difference in the lives of so many, for so many years.”

Officials said applications for Repair Affair are taken year-round. To qualify, applicants must be at least 60 years old, certified as disabled, be qualified as low-income and own a home and live in Louisville, Floyd County or Clark County.

For more information, call 502-371-4906 or click or tap here.

