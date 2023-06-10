Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Hospital becomes Kentucky’s first verified burn center

A burn verification ceremony was held on Tuesday.
A burn verification ceremony was held on Tuesday.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is now part of a select group of specialized treatment centers across the country.

Following a rigorous review, the hospital’s Burn Center received verification from the American Burn Association.

The Burn Center at UofL Hospital has officially become Kentucky’s first verified burn center.

“Every Kentuckian deserves quality care during their moments of need, which is why I have made health care a top priority as Governor,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Thankfully, we have committed partners like UofL Health, which is taking yet another step forward today with the new state-of-the-art Burn Center. This is the first verified burn center in Kentucky, and I know it will better serve our people and help them get the care they deserve.”

UofL Hospital has been operating as Kentucky’s only burn center since 1984.

To become verified, members of the ABA Verification Committee and senior ABA members performed an in-depth site visit. The entire ABA Verification Committee and American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma also reviewed a written report.

“Burns remains a leading cause of injury in the U.S. and Kentucky,” said Matthew Bozeman, M.D., medical director for the Burn Center. “No two burns are alike. They vary in degree, depth and the area impacted. That’s why a team specialized in the complex care is so important.”

“UofL Health’s commitment to burn patients dates back nearly 40 years operating as our only burn center since 1984 when I was rocking a mullet at the age of 7,” Beshear laughed. “This state-of-the-art facility will continue to provide essential life-saving care and treatment for the people who come through the doors every day.”

UofL Burn Center has treated more than 250 patients in 2022 in addition to more than 1,100 outpatient visits.

