ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY: Strong storms bring the potential of damaging wind gusts and hail

Storm chances look to wind down after sunset tonight

Below-average highs arrive for our Monday with increasing sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to the potential of strong to severe storms this afternoon.

The best chances will take place along and south of the parkways from about 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The main impacts will include damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. Clusters of showers and storms will continue into Sunday night.

Most will lose their intensity during the overnight, with chances gradually tapering off. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s for lows.

Monday begins with a few isolated light showers. By midday, conditions improve with increasing sunshine and noticeably cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be well below average, topping out only in the mid-70s. Mostly clear and brisk Monday night as lows fall into the 50s

