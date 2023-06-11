Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Doctors raising awareness for National Men’s Health Month

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Freepik.com)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - June is National Men’s Health Month, and doctors are raising awareness about the health issues that affect men.

One of the biggest problems is a poor diet.

The National Institutes of Health says more than 30% of adults are overweight, and more than 40% are obese. It puts them at higher risk for several diseases.

Chris Boyd is a registered dietician with Norton Weight Management, helping his clients get healthy.

He says men eat way too many “refined” carbs like candy, chips and desserts, and they don’t eat nearly enough greens.

As for how to change that, Boyd suggests small adjustments.

”We tend to be an all-or-nothing,” Boyd said. “So, it’s either we’re going to do 100% of a diet and we’re going to go gung-ho into it, or we’re just like, it’s fine, I’m fine where I’m at. We know that just little changes, most likely, are going to be more successful on a long-term basis. And so, just to have my male clients just kind of calm it down a little bit and just let’s do a couple, little few changes and see how those go.”

Boyd also says men, especially in Kentucky, drink a little too much bourbon and beer. He says they need to cut it back.

As for exercise, he recommends it but wants people to know you can’t out-train a poor diet.

For professional help with weight and diet, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
KHRC releases necropsy report for horse euthanized on Derby Day
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday.
Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’

Latest News

Wildfire smoke from Canada is making its way across the United States, finally making its way...
Air Quality Alert causing issues for sensitive groups in Louisville area
Humana is creating a series of free events at the Louisville Neighborhood Center offering ways...
Humana launches initiative to help keep senior citizens connected, socially active
We Should Talk About It
Caring for Aging Family | We Should Talk About It
Caring for Aging Family | We Should Talk About It