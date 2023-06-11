Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Firefighter drowns while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters

A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.
A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.(FDNY)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A New Jersey firefighter drowned Friday while he was trying to save his daughter from rough waters on the Jersey Shore.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said Mark Batista was a member of the force.

Batista worked for a firehouse in Brooklyn. He was a 15-year veteran who worked as both an EMT and a firefighter.

The spokesperson said the department is heartbroken and called Batista a dedicated public servant.

Batista drowned while trying to save his teen daughter in Avon-by-the-Sea.

First responders were able to rescue the girl but could not save Batista’s life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
KHRC releases necropsy report for horse euthanized on Derby Day
The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday.
Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’

Latest News

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
AP Sources: Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” died of suicide
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found...
Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room