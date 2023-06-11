Contact Troubleshooters
Future Healers celebrates First Responders Day

Future Healers celebrates First Responders Day
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children working to build a better future met the people taking care of them on Saturday.

The Future Healers celebrated their final meeting of this session with First Responders Day, where kids were able to interact and be up close with the medical helicopters and ambulances.

Gun violence survivor Malakai Roberts was there too. Roberts was blinded by a stray bullet in 2020.

He was in his Lexington home on Christmas when a bullet hit him in the temple and injured his mother.

Roberts talked about touching the helicopter and how the event inspired him.

“I liked it because at the very end, he turned on the helicopter and I heard it and there was wind coming from it,” Roberts said.

The Future Healers program was created to help youth affected by violence learn about healing opportunities and become inspired to combat patterns of violence.

