Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts alum nominated for 2023 Tony Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts alum has been nominated for the highest honor in live Broadway theater.

Lexington native Colton Ryan was nominated for a 2023 Tony Award.

Ryan received the nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his current role as Jimmy Doyle in the new Broadway musical, New York, New York, the release said.

The new musical officially opened on Broadway on April 2.

Before joining Broadway, Ryan studied Musical Theatre as a student artist in the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts 2011 class.

Ryan attended Lafayette High School – School for the Creative Performing Arts before going on to attend Baldwin Wallace University, the release said.

“We are so proud of Colton as he receives this nomination,” Executive director of GSA Nick Covault said. “We are honored that GSA was a part of his journey to reach this moment and will be cheering him on as he continues to proudly represent our program and other Kentucky student artists at the Tonys.”

The 76th Annual Tony Awards® will take place Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. EDT at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.