LMPD searching for missing 77-year-old Irving Carter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for missing 77-year-old Irving Carter.

Carter is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen walking away from the 8600 block of Windsor View Drive around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

LMPD said Carter is suffering from dementia and a medical condition that requires medication. He also uses a cane for mobility.

Officials urge anyone with any information on Carter’s whereabouts to call 911 or LMPD at 502-574-5673.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.