Man shot in Clifton Heights neighborhood; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was found shot in the Clifton Heights neighborhood early Sunday.

Louisville police said calls came in reporting a shooting in the 800 block of River Crest Court around 3:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

