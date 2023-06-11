Rolling traffic stops scheduled on I-71 to expand roadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blasting along I-71 will take place on Monday, June 12 as part of the I-Move Kentucky project to expand I-71 to six lanes, according to a release.

Blasting work will start Monday at 2:30 p.m. along I-71 between Moser Farm Road and KY-329 (Exit 14), officials said.

Rolling traffic stoppages will be in effect for both northbound and southbound I-71. The roadway will reopen to traffic within 15 minutes unless debris cleanup is needed, according to the release.

Officials said work schedules may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen events.

Drivers are advised to drive cautiously through the active work zones.

For more information on I-Move Kentucky, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.