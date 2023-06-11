Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Rolling traffic stops scheduled on I-71 to expand roadway

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blasting along I-71 will take place on Monday, June 12 as part of the I-Move Kentucky project to expand I-71 to six lanes, according to a release.

Blasting work will start Monday at 2:30 p.m. along I-71 between Moser Farm Road and KY-329 (Exit 14), officials said.

Rolling traffic stoppages will be in effect for both northbound and southbound I-71. The roadway will reopen to traffic within 15 minutes unless debris cleanup is needed, according to the release.

Officials said work schedules may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen events.

Drivers are advised to drive cautiously through the active work zones.

For more information on I-Move Kentucky, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
KHRC releases necropsy report for horse euthanized on Derby Day
A man walks out with a hand full of tools.
Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen within minutes in Newburg
A hole that opened up on the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge, connecting Clarksville to New Albany,...
Crews fix hole in Blackiston Mill Road Bridge asphalt
Emergency petition filed in mental illness loophole case

Latest News

Lane closures scheduled on I-71 South in Oldham County
Henry County road closure scheduled as crews work to prevent erosion
Drivers will need to adjust routes as a weekend-long ramp closure is set to begin on I-264 East...
Ramp closure on I-264 East to I-65 North scheduled to begin Friday
Courtesy: TRIMARC
UPDATE: I-71 North lanes near I-264 interchange reopen