Savannah Smiles Foundation hosts first event after water damage destroyed headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A non-profit in southern Indiana is back in business after a broken pipe put them out of commission.

Just before last Christmas, a broken pipe destroyed the headquarters of the Savannah Smiles Foundation. The organization normally helps families that are struggling with addiction or trauma.

For months, they have not been able to operate as normal.

On Saturday, that ended. They were out for their first bike giveaway since the water damage.

One of the people with the group talked about why bikes are such a good tool to heal kids.

“The kids that receive the bikes most likely could not obtain otherwise,” Debra McCoskey-Reisert with the Savannah Smiles Foundation said. “And bikes promote physical and mental health, and encourages kids to get out of the bedroom and see the world.”

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.