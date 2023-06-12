Arson suspect charged with endangering lives of apartment building residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been charged with intentionally setting fire to an occupied building and blocking the only way out.

Levontay Dashawn Lewis, 27, of Louisville, is being held on one count of arson, seven counts of wanton endangerment along with single counts of terroristic threatening, fleeing and evading, and traffic charges.

An arrest report by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators says Lewis was at an apartment building in the 1500 block of Oleanda Ave. during the early afternoon hours of June 11 banging on the apartment door of his ex-girlfriend and threatening to and them setting the building on fire.

The report says Lewis fled after starting the fire but was arrested by Louisville Metro police on the balcony of another apartment building.

Investigators say the fire blocked the only exit from the building for seven people and that the actions of Lewis caused “extreme indifference to the value of human life and created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to the occupants.”

Lewis was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned today.

