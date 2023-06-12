Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Arson suspect charged with endangering lives of apartment building residents

Levontay Dashawn Lewis, 27, of Louisville, is charged with intentionally setting fire to an...
Levontay Dashawn Lewis, 27, of Louisville, is charged with intentionally setting fire to an occupied building.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been charged with intentionally setting fire to an occupied building and blocking the only way out.

Levontay Dashawn Lewis, 27, of Louisville, is being held on one count of arson, seven counts of wanton endangerment along with single counts of terroristic threatening, fleeing and evading, and traffic charges.

An arrest report by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators says Lewis was at an apartment building in the 1500 block of Oleanda Ave. during the early afternoon hours of June 11 banging on the apartment door of his ex-girlfriend and threatening to and them setting the building on fire.

The report says Lewis fled after starting the fire but was arrested by Louisville Metro police on the balcony of another apartment building.

Investigators say the fire blocked the only exit from the building for seven people and that the actions of Lewis caused “extreme indifference to the value of human life and created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to the occupants.”

Lewis was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned today.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
KHRC releases necropsy report for horse euthanized on Derby Day
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Irving Carter, 77, has been missing since around 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Missing 77-year-old Irving Carter has been found

Latest News

FILE: 2022 Kentuckiana Pride Parade
Kentuckiana Pride Festival taking place this weekend at Waterfront Park
The two-story home, located at 6007 Passionflower Drive in Prospect, is 2,400 square feet with...
Tickets on sale for 2023 Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle
Cassandra Carson. (File image)
Kentucky woman sentenced for killing ex-husband
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/12