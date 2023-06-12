Contact Troubleshooters
Bill makes DUI drivers pay child support after disabling or killing parent

On July 1, 2022, as Melanie Hull was taking her son, Nolan, to day care, her SUV was struck on...
On July 1, 2022, as Melanie Hull was taking her son, Nolan, to day care, her SUV was struck on Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue.(David Yates/Family Photo)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new law will hold DUI drivers financially responsible for the children of the victims they kill or disable during a crash.

Senate Bill 268, or Melanie’s Law, was signed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Monday morning.

“She was personable, prom queen, in high school, loved everybody,” Melanie Hull’s mother, Diana Yates, said.

Hull was a young mother with an entire joyous life ahead of her alongside her son, Nolan, who had just turned seven at the time of the crash.

“Melanie was a fantastic mom,” Yates said. “Everything she did revolved around this little guy.”

On July 1, 2022, as Hull was taking Nolan to day care, her SUV was struck on Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue.

Reports indicate the driver that hit them, Amber Washington, was high on meth when she ran a red light. Nolan undid his seatbelt to try to help his mom, but had to remain in the vehicle until its doors were cut out.

“She is totally disabled,” Yates said of Hull. “Unable to speak for the most part other than ‘Yeah,’ or maybe ‘No’ once in a while, can’t do anything for herself.”

Nolan, along with his mother’s cousin, with Senator David Yates, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Governor Beshear and bi-partisan lawmakers at his side, became Hull’s voice by passing Senate Bill 268.

“We’re here to keep her legacy moving forward and helping other people not to have to go through what this family has had to go through,” Beshear said during the bill signing ceremony.

Melanie’s Law will now make DUI drivers financially responsible for the children of the people they kill or disable.

It’s the first in the country to go as far.

“As you go home and talk about this legislation and you talk about it, hopefully people think, not only can you go to jail, not only can you be held accountable, but you’re reminded of the survivors that are also left without that recourse,” Yates, the bill’s sponsor, said. “The surviving children that are left without a parent or guardian to provide for them.”

To Yates, it’s a painful and personal reminder of the reasons behind a governor’s signature.

“By making the choice to drink and drive or drive high that you are really putting someone’s life in jeopardy, and not just that person, everyone who loves them and depends on them,” Yates said.

The bill is modeled after Tennessee’s Bentley’s Law, making DUI drivers financially responsible for the children of those they kill.

That bill was passed in 2015 after a son lost his father in a DUI crash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

