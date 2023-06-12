Contact Troubleshooters
Cameras and upgrades coming to Chickasaw Park after mass shooting

Nearly two months after a mass shooting in the park left two dead and four injured, the...
Nearly two months after a mass shooting in the park left two dead and four injured, the Chickasaw Pond is being improved to attract fishermen, canoers and kayakers.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rumble of heavy machinery in Chickasaw Park is a stark change to the cracks of gunfire that erupted there in April.

The message now is much more hopeful as a $5 million renovation project is underway.

“People being out and about, that often times creates senses of security,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “And so, I continue to encourage everyone to live their life as I have. But, I understand that people are scared.”

Nearly two months after a mass shooting in the park left two dead and four injured, the Chickasaw Pond is being improved to attract fishermen, canoers and kayakers.

Already lights have been restored to the tennis courts.

“I’ve seen a lot of positive things that have been happening since then,” West Louisville Tennis Club President Aretha Fuqua said.  “I think one of the reasons the situation occurred is because there were isolated areas of the park that operated in complete darkness.”

But some problems are not so easily corrected.

Despite public pleas for tips, no arrests have been made in the Chickasaw shootings. In weeks, new cameras will be installed in the park to discourage and help solve future crimes.

In the meantime, some warn against public complacency toward gun violence.

“It should not be a normal way of thinking,” Vision of Life Outreach Ministries founder Dennisha Rivers said. “It should be actually something none of us should accept. And especially when you live around it every day.”

All the heavy equipment and the muddy construction site is just the beginning of improvements to make the century old park busier and safer.

“I’m encouraging everyone to continue to live your life,” Greenberg said. “We cannot let a few individuals that are seeking to commit violent crimes keep everyone else from living their life.”

