Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Churchill Downs say they have new location in Eastern Daviess County to build their $75 million entertainment center.

This comes after plans to build inside Towne Square Mall were scrapped.

Here is the statement we were sent from Churchill Downs:

Churchill Downs Incorporated has secured a site in eastern Daviess County, outside of the Owensboro city limits, to build our $75 million regional tourism destination. Originally, we were in discussions to develop the Ellis Park extension at Towne Square Mall; however, on March 21st, Owensboro City Commissioners rejected our proposal. In the aftermath of that decision, we immediately urged reconsideration and were told they were not willing to reconsider at that time. We thus began exploring alternative sites and are moving forward with the execution of this exciting project in eastern Daviess County.

14 News spoke with Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson on Monday about what led to the initial plans breaking down.

“They were made aware of it from the beginning that our smoking ban was pretty tight,” Watson said.

He explained that there wasn’t enough traction with city commissioners to amend the city’s smoking ordinance to allow smoking at Ellis’s planned location.

When an amendment was discussed, dozens of health care workers went to the meeting to protest such an amendment, and officials chose to indefinitely postpone their vote.

With Churchill Downs choosing to stay in Daviess County but leave the city limits, Watson said they’re missing out on a roughly $30 million capital investment.

Still, he said they’re glad it’s nearby.

“I’m glad they didn’t go to Henderson,” he said. “I think the community will benefit from it.”

Dave Kirk with Visit Owensboro explained that the city will benefit from potential tourism drawn by the facility.

“You have the direct effect where somebody is literally going to come to Owensboro, Kentucky because we will also have gaming,” he said. “We also have the convention center, and when we have large groups, they’re always looking for amenities.”

Churchill Downs officials have not said where exactly they will be building the new gaming center. They said that information would come at a later date.

