Crews extinguish 3-alarm warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and Caldwell Streets on reports of a fire.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire worked a warehouse fire in the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and Caldwell Streets on reports of a fire.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the building was a four-story vacant warehouse that was around 60,000 square feet.

Cooper said crews were on scene around two minutes later.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the inside of the warehouse, and Cooper said there was no visible fire at that time.

Crews attempted to make their way inside the building but the fire progressed rapidly. Cooper said once firefighters made entry they were quickly evacuated due to the conditions of the building.

At 4:34 p.m., crews called for extra equipment and upgraded the fire to second-alarm.

Cooper said the building had its first collapse at 4:55 p.m. and the fire was once again upgraded to third-alarm.

A total of 20 firefighting apparatus were deployed to the scene and around 100 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

All firefighters have been accounted for and there are no injuries, Cooper said.

Cooper said crews had the fire controlled by 7:06 p.m.

Officials with Wayside Christian Mission confirmed the warehouse is owned by the nonprofit and that no one should have been inside at the time.

The building was being used for storage, officials confirmed.

Louisville Fire Department asked for people to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

Crews will be on scene throughout the evening to safely extinguish the warehouse and for further investigation.

Louisville Gas & Electric isolated power lines within the area that may have been affected by the fire.

LFD’s Arson Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

