Crews working 3-alarm warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Fire crews are working a warehouse fire in the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and Caldwell Streets on reports of a fire.

The fire has been confirmed as a three-alarm fire, according to dispatchers.

Officials with Wayside Christian Mission confirmed the warehouse is owned by the nonprofit and that no one should have been inside at the time.

WAVE News has reached out for more information.

This story will be updated.

