Crews working 3-alarm warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Fire crews are working a warehouse fire in the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and Caldwell Streets on reports of a fire.

The fire has been confirmed as a three-alarm fire, according to dispatchers.

Officials with Wayside Christian Mission confirmed the warehouse is owned by the nonprofit and that no one should have been inside at the time.

