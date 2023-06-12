Contact Troubleshooters
Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash killing Louisville couple on Westport Road

Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.
Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly DUI crash killing a married couple back in 2021 on Westport Road.

In court on Monday, Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.

The judge ruled the two sentences would be served concurrently with a 30-day sentence for DUI minus the time already served.

Alyssha McFadden pleaded guilty back in April for the crash that killed George and Margaret Herbig in November 2021.

McFadden reached an agreement with prosecutors that amended the two murder charges to manslaughter charges.

The crash happened on Nov. 20, 2021 in the 4500 block of Westport Road. Police said the Herbigs were in an SUV and attempted to make a left turn from Ambridge Drive onto Westport Road.

When turning, an SUV crashed into a vehicle heading west on Westport Road that was driven by McFadden.

Police said McFadden had been driving erratically before the crash and was found with an open bottle of vodka in the center console of her car.

McFadden’s blood-alcohol content was .206 at the time of the crash.

