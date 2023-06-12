Contact Troubleshooters
FDA panel unanimously endorses Alzheimer’s drug

(WCAX)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An FDA advisory panel unanimously endorsed a new Alzheimer’s treatment Friday

By the end of the summer, the drug could receive full approval.

If approved, Medicaid is expected to cover it. The drug is a monoclonal antibody. It works by targeting a specific type of protein that is believed to cause Alzheimer’s disease, with the goal to remove it from the brain.

”This is the first medication that looks like it will get full approval and slows down the progression of the disease,” Dr. Greg Cooper, Director of Norton Healthcare’s Neurosciences Institute, said. ”I really hope that this is just the first step in the next phase of Alzheimer’s.”

Cooper said Lequembi is not a cure, but studies show the drug can slow the progression of the disease by 30%.

However, there are potential side effects to the medication such as brain swelling and bleeding which can be life-threatening.

“I believe the approval will say that it is not indicative for people beyond moderate or severe disease, and that’s because it just isn’t clear that the medication will be effective,” Cooper said.

”If these treatments work in the early stages, that’s more time with their families,” Shannon White, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter Executive, said.

The drug now heads for a final vote from the FDA on July 6.

