Fire crews investigate cause of warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire worked a warehouse fire in the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and Caldwell Streets on reports of a fire.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the building was a four-story vacant warehouse that was around 60,000 square feet.

Cooper said crews were on scene around two minutes later.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the inside of the warehouse, and Cooper said there was no visible fire at that time.

Crews attempted to make their way inside the building but the fire progressed rapidly. Cooper said once firefighters made entry they were quickly evacuated due to the conditions of the building.

“Once they made entry we quickly evacuated them, just because of the conditions of the building. The age of the building, the overall appearance of the building, judgment of incident commanders on scene was critical,” Cooper said.

At 4:34 p.m., crews called for extra equipment and upgraded the fire to second-alarm.

Cooper said the building had its first collapse at 4:55 p.m. and the fire was once again upgraded to third-alarm.

A total of 20 firefighting apparatus were deployed to the scene and around 100 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

All firefighters have been accounted for and there are no injuries, Cooper said.

Cooper said crews had the fire controlled by 7:06 p.m.

“All the fumes and stuff that was happening earlier, it was so thick and black it was just unbelievable. All the smoke that was coming,” said Shatisha Boyd, who lives nearby.

Boyd said there’s a lot of abandoned buildings in the area. She said many of them should be torn down because they’re a safety concern for people in the neighborhood.

“They need to do better with the abandoned buildings around here with all the squatters and everything else that stays around here because who knows how it caught on fire,” Boyd said.

Officials with Wayside Christian Mission confirmed the warehouse is owned by the nonprofit and that no one should have been inside at the time.

The building was being used for storage, officials confirmed.

“They do have reports that they have complaints of homeless in and outside the building. That’ll be a part of our investigation,” Cooper said.

An investigation that could be lengthy.

“Now we have arson investigators who are on scene. Their investigation has already begun. But understand that when you have this much damage and this size of a building, collecting evidence can be challenging,” Cooper said.

Louisville Fire Department asked for people to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

Crews will be on scene throughout the evening to safely extinguish the warehouse and for further investigation.

Louisville Gas & Electric isolated power lines within the area that may have been affected by the fire.

On Tuesday, the sheer amount of damage prohibited a quick investigation.

”When you look at the size of the building, and the extent of the damage, it’s just not safe to send humans in there right now,” Cooper said. “So, the evidence they can collect right now, it’s pretty limited.”

Wayside Christian Mission had owned the building for eight years. It was full of donated items including upholstered chairs, carpet and office furniture.

Wayside management said a maintenance crew found a door open on Friday and evidence that someone had been sleeping inside.

“There was evidence of a sleeping pallet in the service elevator and things that people had left,” Wayside COO Nina Moseley said. “There were crack pipes, there were candles on the floor. So there definitely have been intruders here.”

The warehouse was equipped with a sprinkler system.

But Cooper said much of the system was disabled while structural improvements could be made to the building’s interior.

Those improvements were the result of recommendations from a fire inspection in December.

“The back portion has been saved, and that sprinkler system was still flowing this morning when we showed up on scene,” Cooper said Tuesday. “That portion of it is still standing. Now, with the adjustments that were made, certain parts of the system had to be set down. That’s a risk that takes place when you do have to fix up buildings, when you do have to make adjustments. Sometimes systems have to be down.”

LFD’s Arson Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

