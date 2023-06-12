FORECAST: Cool with afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

Watching a small rain chance Tuesday night/Wednesday morning

Heating up to end the week

Rain chances increase over the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold tough this morning before breaking up during the afternoon. Today will be considerably cooler - highs max out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday as highs return to near 80°. A low rotating to our north could throw a few showers into southern Indiana during the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible, especially north of I-64. Tuesday night will be cloudy as an area of low pressure continues to track by the region. Showers are most likely along and north of I-64 Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Look for lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Highs return to near 90° to end the workweek. The upcoming weekend looks to feature a few more rain chances. Keep an eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.