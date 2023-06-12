FORECAST: Jackets in June!

WEATHER HEADLINES

40s likely in many areas by Tuesday morning

Small shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday with gradual warmth

Getting closer to 90° by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cooler day we’re set to see a chilly night with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s by Tuesday morning.

This is a solid “jackets in June” setup for the morning commute on Tuesday, so make sure you have yours!

A cut off area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will pinwheel a few showers and downpours through areas north of Louisville on Tuesday. South of this disturbed weather we’ll see a partly sunny sky and highs in the 70s to near 80.

The track of Tuesday’s showers will attempt to bump southward a bit closer to Louisville during the evening and overnight hours, but still only a limited area along and north of I-64 will see these. Temperatures will be in the 60s as this happens.

An addtional round of isolated showers and perhaps thunderstorms will move through areas along and south

of I-64 in Kentucky on Wednesday as a weak frontal boundary moves through. Highs on Wednesday will rise into the 80s.

Thursday and Friday look warmer with highs closer to 90 degrees, but additional cut off low pressure episodes over the Great Lakes will bring back slightly cooler and more unsettled weather heading through the weekend. It may take until late next week or beyond to truly see the heat return as we remain stuck in this unsettled pattern.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.