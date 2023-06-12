Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain chances increase over the upcoming weekend

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Watching a small rain chance Tuesday night/Wednesday morning
  • Heating up to end the week
  • Rain chances increase over the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will take some time breaking up this afternoon but overall an increase in sunshine is expected. With the cooler/northwest wind, temperatures will remain well-below normal for mid-June.

A chilly night is ahead (for June standards) with lows away from the city likely to drop into the 40s tonight under a clear sky.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday as highs return to near 80°. A low rotating to our north could throw a few showers into southern Indiana during the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible, especially north of I-64.

Tuesday night will be cloudy as an area of low pressure continues to track by the region. Showers are most likely along and north of I-64 Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Look for lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Highs return to near 90° to end the workweek. The upcoming weekend looks to feature a few more rain chances. Keep an eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

