I-64 West reopening closed lanes early; I-64 East closures begin Friday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said all lanes of I-64 West that were originally set to be...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said all lanes of I-64 West that were originally set to be closed through Friday will now be reopening early.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said all lanes of I-64 West that were originally set to be closed through Friday will now be reopening early.

The two-week closure of I-64 West at the I-264 interchange through Mellwood Avenue, which was set to run from June 2 through June 16, is set to open Monday at 8 p.m. after crews finish work early.

KYTC said I-64 East from the I-64/I-71 split through the I-264 interchange is set to close at 8 p.m. on Friday and continue through July 1 at 6 a.m.

Crews said the project includes asphalt pavement milling and resurfacing as well as replacing guardrails. KYTC said the project should “extend the life of the interstate and will improve driver comfort.”

The last I-64 rehabilitation project had been completed back in 2001.

Drivers on I-64 East will need to take a detour route onto I-71 North through to I-264 West, then reconnecting back onto I-64 East.

Additional traffic information can be found on the KYTC traffic map.

