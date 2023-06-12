Kentuckiana Pride Festival taking place this weekend at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s Pride Month celebrations welcoming all in the LGBTQ+ community will be taking place at Louisville’s Big Four Lawn.

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival is scheduled for June 17 at Waterfront Park, according to a release.

The event kicks off with the Kentuckiana Pride Parade at 12 p.m. at the corner of Campbell and Market Streets, ending at the Big Four Lawn.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is this year’s Grand Marshal for the event, stating he is a longtime advocate for transparency, government reform and fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Following the parade, a full day of performances at the Waterfront Park is scheduled, including 2023 GLAAD Media Awards nominee for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist Brooke Eden, pop singer-songwriter Slayyter, country artist Chris Housman and more.

General admission tickets for the event are on sale now.

