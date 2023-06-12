LMPD officer injured during foot pursuit with wanted suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer is recovering after being injured while chasing a wanted suspect on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near Preston Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. The officer was chasing a suspect wanted for assault when he fell and injured himself scaling a fence.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover.

The suspect was taken into custody with charges pending.

No other details were provided. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

