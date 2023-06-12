Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville bar hosts fundraiser for woman in need of heart transplant

Caroline Spaulding and her father, Michael Creech
Caroline Spaulding and her father, Michael Creech(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The people of Louisville showed that they have hearts of gold for a woman in need of a heart herself.

They did it with a fundraiser at Joe’s Older Than Dirt Bar. There was live music, raffles and a silent auction all to help raise money for 27-year-old Caroline Spaulding.

Last year, she learned she has congestive heart failure.

Spaulding has had to be hospitalized multiple times, she has received an infusion for an entire day to keep her heart pumping and she has had surgery on a life-threatening embolism.

Now, she needs a new heart, and her family is asking for help.

People have answered that call in droves.

“It means the absolute world to me,” Caroline’s dad, Michael Creech said. “I mean, I’m humbled beyond belief.”

The event had already raised around $7,000 by the time WAVE News crews arrived.

“Sure, I don’t know half of the people here, but it’s great that they want to support somebody that they don’t know, that they want to help people they don’t know,” Spaulding said.

For more information and to donate, click or tap here to visit the GoFundMe for Caroline.

