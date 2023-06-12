Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo hosts ‘larger-than-life’ LEGO nature exhibit

New York artist Sean Kenney is bringing his “Nature Connects” LEGO exhibit to the zoo from June...
New York artist Sean Kenney is bringing his "Nature Connects" LEGO exhibit to the zoo from June 16 through September 17(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several larger-than-life animal structures made entirely from LEGO bricks will be on display this summer at the Louisville Zoo.

New York artist Sean Kenney is bringing his “Nature Connects” LEGO exhibit to the zoo from June 16 through September 17, according to a release.

The exhibit features 15 sculptures, including an 83-inch-tall orchid, a 77-inch-tall goldfinch, a 76-inch-tall hummingbird and more.

Kenney said the exhibit was created to highlight important topics like protecting animal’s natural habitats and planting gardens.

“All of the themes that Sean focuses on are intrinsic components of the Louisville Zoo’s mission ‘To Better the Bond Between People and Our Planet,’” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a release. “We are excited to welcome this impressive exhibit back to the Zoo with new sculptures made from one of the world’s most popular toys, and allow our community and guests see nature from a new, unique perspective.”

The display, made with over 203,000 LEGO bricks, is free with admission to the Louisville Zoo.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

