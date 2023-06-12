Contact Troubleshooters
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville

WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating its North American headquarters to Louisville and build manufacturing operations within Jefferson County.(Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced another business will soon call the commonwealth home.

WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating its North American headquarters to Louisville and build manufacturing operations within Jefferson County.

Beshear said the move is an $11.5 million investment in Louisville and creates around 24 high-wage jobs in Jefferson County.

“It’s no secret why companies continue to choose to locate their business here in the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a release. “Kentucky’s business-friendly environment and talented workforce make it an ideal option for any company seeking to improve access to their consumer base and increase competitiveness within their market. I want to thank WILA USA’s leadership team for trusting Kentucky to be home to their North American headquarters and manufacturing operation. I look forward to watching their success in the commonwealth for many years to come.”

WILA USA currently operates out of Maryland, stating the move to Kentucky would allow the company to expand customer service capabilities and strengthen relationships with North American clients.

The company said the new facility will be located in an existing 52,000-square-foot building featuring state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies. It would be WILA USA’s first location within Kentucky.

“We are excited to relocate our corporate headquarters to Louisville and establish our North American manufacturing operations,” Hans Willemsen, CEO of WILA said in a release. “This strategic move will allow us to strengthen our market presence, improve customer service and further collaborate with our valued partners in North America. We are confident that our investment in Louisville will accelerate our growth and enable us to better serve the evolving needs of our customers.”

WILA USA was first founded in 1999 as the North American branch for WILA, a Dutch-based company created in 1932.

Beshear said WILA’s relocation would add to Kentucky’s manufacturing sector, totaling $26.6 billion in announced investments across all private-sector new-location and expansion projects.

More information on WILA USA can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

