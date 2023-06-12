Madelynn Troutt Golf Scramble raises thousands in honor of teen killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Madelynn Troutt, a Butler High School student who died in a car crash back in 2021, honored Troutt with a golf scramble in her name.

The Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble took place at South Park Country Club on Monday, raising funds for a Bellarmine University nursing scholarship.

Troutt died before she could attend Bellarmine University herself, so the family created the golf scramble to keep her memory alive.

Over 200 golfers have participated in the event, raising more than $75,000 in the three years the event has run.

This year, incoming student Abby Betz is receiving the scholarship.

“It’s crazy, I have no words to even explain how I honored I am and how much a privilege it is and a blessing it is,” Betz said.

Betz said it meant a lot to be able to carry on Troutt’s name in a positive way.

