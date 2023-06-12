Contact Troubleshooters
Madelynn Troutt Golf Scramble raises thousands in honor of teen killed in crash

The family of Madelynn Troutt, a Butler High School student who died in a car crash back in...
The family of Madelynn Troutt, a Butler High School student who died in a car crash back in 2021, honored Troutt with a golf scramble in her name.(WAVE News/Family Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Madelynn Troutt, a Butler High School student who died in a car crash back in 2021, honored Troutt with a golf scramble in her name.

The Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble took place at South Park Country Club on Monday, raising funds for a Bellarmine University nursing scholarship.

Troutt died before she could attend Bellarmine University herself, so the family created the golf scramble to keep her memory alive.

Over 200 golfers have participated in the event, raising more than $75,000 in the three years the event has run.

This year, incoming student Abby Betz is receiving the scholarship.

“It’s crazy, I have no words to even explain how I honored I am and how much a privilege it is and a blessing it is,” Betz said.

Betz said it meant a lot to be able to carry on Troutt’s name in a positive way.

