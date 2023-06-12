Man charged with rape, sodomy of teen he met online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Central Kentucky man is facing charges after driving to Louisville to have a sex with a teen he met while using an online app.

Byrce P. Burns, 26, of Georgetown, Ky., is charged with rape, sodomy and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

According to his arrest report, Louisville Metro police were called to the 5100 block of Euclid Ave. around 2 a.m. today on a suspicious dark-colored SUV. Officer found the SUV and Burns in the back seat with a female. When asked why they were there, Burns told police they were watching a movie in the vehicle.

Officers said the girl, who was in a state of undress, told police Burns told her to say she was 18, but officers learned she was only 15. The girl said she had met Burns on Wizz, a social media app on her phone and that her profile stated she was 15. She also told officers she believed that Burns was 17.

The girl said she and Burns were messaging on Snapchat and Burns drove to Louisville to meet up with her. She told police she got into his car and parked where officers found them.

The arrest report says the girl told officers the two had engaged in several sex acts. Police say Burns yelled at the girl to stop talking to the police.

Burns was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning,

