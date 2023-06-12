Contact Troubleshooters
Man in Metro Corrections custody dies at hospital

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC).
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC).(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was in the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in the hospital on Sunday, according to a release.

LMDC was notified at 12:24 p.m. that 44-year-old Thomas Simpson had died at the hospital in downtown Louisville, officials said.

Simpson had been under medical care at the hospital since May, 27, according to the release.

Officials said Simpson had chronic medical issues that are believed to have caused his death.

The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Professional Standards Unit and Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit has been made aware of Simpson’s death, which is standard with any death that happens while a person is in LMDC’s custody.

