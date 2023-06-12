Paristown hosting 4th annual Fourth of July celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the fourth year in a row, Paristown is inviting guests to celebrate the Fourth of July at Christy’s Garden.

The Paristown Fourth of July Celebration is taking place on July 4 starting at 11 a.m., according to a release.

The celebration begins with an artisan market that is free and open to the public on Brent Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with free trackless train rides with a donation of a canned good or non-perishable food item to Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation.

New this year, Paristown said it will be hosting a Donut Eating Contest sponsored by Jeff’s Donuts. The winner will take home a $1,000 grand prize.

Music begins at 6:30 p.m. with performances by The Louisville Crashers. Finally, the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Firework Show launches in the parking lot at 9:45 p.m.

This year’s event sponsors Operation Ride Home, a nonprofit supported by event sponsor Jack Daniels to help provide transportation to active-duty military members who can’t afford trips home to see family.

“We are so grateful for the support our local community has shown us during these past few years,” said Steve Smith, Paristown’s Managing Partner. “We love to bring people together for this special patriotic celebration where they can create lasting memories right here in a very cool historical neighborhood in their hometown.”

Tickets will be required to enter the event area starting at 5 p.m. General admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

