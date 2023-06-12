Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Paristown hosting 4th annual Fourth of July celebration

Christy’s Garden opens in Paristown
For the fourth year in a row, Paristown is inviting guests to celebrate the Fourth of July at Christy’s Garden.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the fourth year in a row, Paristown is inviting guests to celebrate the Fourth of July at Christy’s Garden.

The Paristown Fourth of July Celebration is taking place on July 4 starting at 11 a.m., according to a release.

The celebration begins with an artisan market that is free and open to the public on Brent Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with free trackless train rides with a donation of a canned good or non-perishable food item to Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation.

New this year, Paristown said it will be hosting a Donut Eating Contest sponsored by Jeff’s Donuts. The winner will take home a $1,000 grand prize.

Music begins at 6:30 p.m. with performances by The Louisville Crashers. Finally, the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Firework Show launches in the parking lot at 9:45 p.m.

This year’s event sponsors Operation Ride Home, a nonprofit supported by event sponsor Jack Daniels to help provide transportation to active-duty military members who can’t afford trips home to see family.

“We are so grateful for the support our local community has shown us during these past few years,” said Steve Smith, Paristown’s Managing Partner. “We love to bring people together for this special patriotic celebration where they can create lasting memories right here in a very cool historical neighborhood in their hometown.”

Tickets will be required to enter the event area starting at 5 p.m. General admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
KHRC releases necropsy report for horse euthanized on Derby Day
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Irving Carter, 77, has been missing since around 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Missing 77-year-old Irving Carter has been found

Latest News

FILE: 2022 Kentuckiana Pride Parade
Kentuckiana Pride Festival taking place this weekend at Waterfront Park
The two-story home, located at 6007 Passionflower Drive in Prospect, is 2,400 square feet with...
Tickets on sale for 2023 Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle
Last year, the city approved $6 million to build a new pool at Algonquin, saying the old pool...
Community raises concerns about Algonquin Pool closing
Louisville Bats franchise owner Dan Ulmer passed away Friday morning at the age of 90.
‘He will be greatly missed’: Former Louisville Bats franchise owner Dan Ulmer passes away