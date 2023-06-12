Standoff suspect shot at police, shot down drone

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A domestic violence run resulted in the arrest of a man after a standoff with law enforcement in Hardin County during which shot were fired at police.

Hardin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent to a home on Sissy Court around 9:30 p.m. Friday after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by her husband. The woman told deputies her husband was armed, and she was hiding in the basement and unable to leave the house.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, Jonathan Harville, 50, of Elizabethtown, began shooting in the direction at Molly Ct. and Gaither Station Road. Harville also shot at a citizen who was in his vehicle at a nearby intersection.

Deputies decided to use a drone to keep track of Harville, but he shot the drone out of the sky. Harville also shot and hit a truck on Gaither Station Road that a deputy and civilian were using for cover. The truck belonged to a civilian, according to the arrest report.

Harville was finally taken into custody around just after 1:10 a.m. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, assault, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of criminal mischief.

