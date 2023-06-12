Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Standoff suspect shot at police, shot down drone

Jonathan Harville, 50, of Elizabethtown, is charged with of attempted murder, attempted murder...
Jonathan Harville, 50, of Elizabethtown, is charged with of attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, assault, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of criminal mischief.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A domestic violence run resulted in the arrest of a man after a standoff with law enforcement in Hardin County during which shot were fired at police.

Hardin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent to a home on Sissy Court around 9:30 p.m. Friday after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by her husband. The woman told deputies her husband was armed, and she was hiding in the basement and unable to leave the house.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, Jonathan Harville, 50, of Elizabethtown, began shooting in the direction at Molly Ct. and Gaither Station Road. Harville also shot at a citizen who was in his vehicle at a nearby intersection.

Deputies decided to use a drone to keep track of Harville, but he shot the drone out of the sky. Harville also shot and hit a truck on Gaither Station Road that a deputy and civilian were using for cover. The truck belonged to a civilian, according to the arrest report.

Harville was finally taken into custody around just after 1:10 a.m. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, assault, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
KHRC releases necropsy report for horse euthanized on Derby Day
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.
Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash killing Louisville couple on Westport Road

Latest News

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and...
Crews working 3-alarm warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood
Nearly two months after a mass shooting in the park left two dead and four injured, the...
Cameras and upgrades coming to Chickasaw Park after mass shooting
The family of Madelynn Troutt, a Butler High School student who died in a car crash back in...
Madelynn Troutt Golf Scramble raises thousands in honor of teen killed in crash
Louisville plans to borrow and spend $5 million to expand the Family Life Center at St. Stephen...
City funding earmarked for expanded gym in California neighborhood