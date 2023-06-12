Contact Troubleshooters
Tickets on sale for 2023 Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets are now on sale to win a brand-new home, a new BMW and more all helping a good cause.

The Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle offers a chance for ticket holders to win a new home in Norton Commons valued at $800,000, a 2024 BMW X3 from BMW of Louisville and $10,000 cash, according to a release.

Proceeds from ticket sales got to Norton Children’s Hospital’s “Just for Kids” Transport Team, operating 24/7 bringing more than 3,000 children a year to the hospital by ambulance, helicopter or plane.

“We’re so excited for this year’s Home & BMW Raffle benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital,” Lynnie Meyer, Ed.D., R.N., CFRE, senior vice president and chief development officer for Norton Healthcare said in a release. “The ‘Just for Kids’ Transport Team is dedicated to working with ill and injured newborn and pediatric patients from throughout Kentucky and Indiana. By participating in this year’s raffle, the community can directly support the team’s lifesaving work.”

The two-story home, located at 6007 Passionflower Drive in Prospect, is 2,400 square feet with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open houses for the home will be held every Saturday and Sunday running from Oct. 7 through Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 2024 BMW X3 is an alpine white vehicle with a black interior, featuring heated front seats and Bluetooth technology. BMW of Louisville said the vehicle includes full maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles.

Tickets are on sale for $100 each with only 16,000 total tickets sold.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Norton Children’s website or call (502) 420-4299.

