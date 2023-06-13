Contact Troubleshooters
2 injured including Louisville officer in crash on Outer Loop

Injury collision at the Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Rd.
Injury collision at the Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Rd.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital and a Louisville officer was injured in a crash on Outer Loop in Shepherdsville Monday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., an LMPD officer was responding to a call for service for a crash that happened on Outer Loop.

While en route, the officer was headed west on Outer Loop when he entered the intersection and was struck by a car traveling south on Shepherdsville Road.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the officer who was struck called into dispatch and requested EMS and Fire.

The officer checked on the other driver until EMS arrived and took him to the University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Ellis said the officer suffered only minor injuries and was attended to on scene.

LMPD’s Seventh Division is handling the investigation.

