Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family of man killed in Old National Bank shooting pushing lawmakers to discuss gun control

Tommy Elliot was one of five people killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting.
Tommy Elliot was one of five people killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting.(Family Picture)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a man killed during the Old National Bank mass shooting is making a new push to get lawmakers to talk about gun control.

Tommy Elliot’s family said they support a plan first introduced by California Governor Gavin Newsom to add a 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

The amendment would require universal background checks, raise the firearm purchase age to 21, and bar civilian purchase of assault weapons.

A spokesperson for Elliott’s family, Hans Poppe, said this proposal will do more to stop mass shootings as well as everyday gun violence.

“It’s not just the Old National Bank,” Poppe said. “Once you have been touched by a mass shooting. This is a community of victims who have a much greater appreciation for the proliferation of guns in our community and the damage they can do.”

The last time the constitution was amended was in 1992.

Amending the constitution requires either a two-thirds majority vote by both houses of Congress or a constitutional convention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
KHRC releases necropsy report for horse euthanized on Derby Day
Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.
Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash killing Louisville couple on Westport Road
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville

Latest News

Cameras and upgrades coming to Chickasaw Park after mass shooting
Bill makes DUI drivers pay child support after disabling or killing parent
City funding earmarked for expanded gym in California neighborhood
FDA panel unanimously endorses Alzheimer’s drug