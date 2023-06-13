Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Increasing clouds with isolated rain chance

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated shower chance this afternoon/evening
  • Highs in the 80s through the weekend
  • Rain chances increase over the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun in the morning, followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon as a weak front moves through. Highs today warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are in Thursday’s forecast, however, skies will look hazy as wildfire smoke moves back into the region. There is a small shower chance in the afternoon and early evening. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as temperatures return to the 50s and low 60s.

Highs remain in the 80s over the upcoming weekend as we keep an eye on rain chances for Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

