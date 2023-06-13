FORECAST: Rain chances remain low as hazy skies return

WEATHER HEADLINES

Small pop-up shower chances Wednesday-Friday

Noticeably hazy skies return by Thursday as more wildfire smoke from Canada arrives

Weekend storm chance delayed until late Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small shower chance exists well north of Louisville overnight as an area of low pressure spins through the Great Lakes. We’ll see a few clouds and milder lows in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Increasing clouds and a few pop-up showers are possible Wednesday afternoon as a weak front moves through. Highs will be in the 80s.

We’ll call it mostly cloudy by Wednesday night as the weak front continues to push south of our region. A small shower chance early on in the overnight hours will fade away by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 60s by then.

Hazy sunshine returns on Thursday thanks to wildfire smoke, alongside a tiny pop-up shower chance in the afternoon. This is thanks to enough humidity and a small “kick” in the atmosphere from another oncoming weak front. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s.

By Friday we’ll see a similar setup to Thursday with upper 80s and mostly sunny, hazy skies.

The weekend forecast has shifted a bit as Saturday is now trending drier, delaying our main storm chance until late Sunday.

We’ll keep an eye on this setup as the exact track of the area of low pressure moving through will ultimately determine the timing of our storms.

