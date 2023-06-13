Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rain chances remain low as hazy skies return

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small pop-up shower chances Wednesday-Friday
  • Noticeably hazy skies return by Thursday as more wildfire smoke from Canada arrives
  • Weekend storm chance delayed until late Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small shower chance exists well north of Louisville overnight as an area of low pressure spins through the Great Lakes. We’ll see a few clouds and milder lows in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Increasing clouds and a few pop-up showers are possible Wednesday afternoon as a weak front moves through. Highs will be in the 80s.

We’ll call it mostly cloudy by Wednesday night as the weak front continues to push south of our region. A small shower chance early on in the overnight hours will fade away by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 60s by then.

Hazy sunshine returns on Thursday thanks to wildfire smoke, alongside a tiny pop-up shower chance in the afternoon. This is thanks to enough humidity and a small “kick” in the atmosphere from another oncoming weak front. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s.

By Friday we’ll see a similar setup to Thursday with upper 80s and mostly sunny, hazy skies.

The weekend forecast has shifted a bit as Saturday is now trending drier, delaying our main storm chance until late Sunday.

We’ll keep an eye on this setup as the exact track of the area of low pressure moving through will ultimately determine the timing of our storms.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and...
Fire crews investigate cause of warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood
Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.
Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash killing Louisville couple on Westport Road
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, June 13, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/13
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, June 13, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/12