FORECAST: Warmer afternoon ahead

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small rain chance this afternoon through early Wednesday morning to the north
  • Heating up to end the week
  • Rain chances increase over the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny and breezy this afternoon with any brief rain chance limited to areas to the north. Otherwise, expect a pleasant afternoon with highs near or just over the 80 degree mark.

Low pressure will continue to spin to our north tonight keeping the shower risk mainly north as well. It will not be as cool as previous nights with lows in the 50s and

60s.

Clouds gradually increase Wednesday as a weak front moves through the region; isolated showers are possible. Highs rise into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy remain in the forecast Wednesday night. Lows return to the 50s and low 60s.

