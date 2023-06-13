FORECAST: Warming trend through the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

Small rain chance today through early Wednesday morning

Heating up to end the week

Rain chances increase over the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An area of low pressure to our north will pinwheel some clouds and a few showers into the region; areas north of I-64 are most likely to see both. Highs today climb into the 70s and low 80s. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight; some additional showers are possible along and north of I-64. Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Clouds gradually increase Wednesday as a weak front moves through the region; isolated showers are possible. Highs rise into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy remain in the forecast Wednesday night. Lows return to the 50s and low 60s.

Highs return to near 90° to end the workweek. The upcoming weekend looks to feature a few more rain chances. Keep an eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.