Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/13

Low pressure to our north will keep most of the clouds and showers with it but a few may get close to our northern counties at times. It will be breezy at times as well.

Once the low moves a way a bit more to the east, moisture from the south will try to push into our southern counties Wednesday with most areas remaining dry.

There is still some uncertainty on the track of a wave for the weekend and which day it may impact us.

