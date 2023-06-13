Contact Troubleshooters
‘I simply lost it’: Louisville man pleads guilty to stabbing, shooting, killing step-father

Ben Sandusky sits before a judge after pleading guilty to murder.
Ben Sandusky sits before a judge after pleading guilty to murder.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ben Sandusky pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to charges of murder and attempted murder Tuesday.

Sandusky killed his step-father, 77-year-old Art Brown, in October 2020. He also put a gun to his mother’s head before the gun jammed and she was able to get away.

Sandusky will likely face 27 years in prison, pending final sentencing.

According to police, Sandusky broke into Art Brown’s home, stabbed him several times and then shot him. Police noted Brown was “obviously deceased” when they arrived.

Sandusky said in court Tuesday it was psychosis that led to his actions that night’ blaming the mixture of medications he was and was not taking for his mental health. It’s a cop-out, said Brown’s daughters, Amy Bohannon and Susan Leffingwell. They added Sandusky is a world class actor who leached off their father, never holding a real job or earning his own money. They claimed Sandusky even faked a terminal illness for a whole year.

When Sandusky began to offer up an apology to Brown’s loved ones, the whole family left the courtroom.

“We knew whatever he came up with was going to be something to try to protect his ego,” said Bohannon, “and it was unacceptable to have to listen and see any more.”

Susan Leffingwell said the sentence was ageist and referred to the justice system a crime parallel to her father’s murder.

Sandusky was not subject to a psychiatric evaluation by the state but underwent a private evaluation that the defense said should be sufficient.

The judge ultimately accepted the agreement between Sandusky and prosecution.

