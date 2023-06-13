Indiana Caverns celebrates 10th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Caverns is holding a special celebration for its upcoming 10th anniversary.

On Thursday, June 15, Indiana Caverns is inviting the community to join in on a variety of activities that will be taking place throughout the day.

Indiana Caverns is located just south of Croydon, Indiana. It is part of the 7th longest cave system-the Binkley Cave System in the U.S. and the longest cave in Indiana, a release said.

Guests will be able to enjoy a special display of cave discoveries since 2013 along with a display of Ice Age animal bones found in the cave when it was first discovered in 2010.

“These bones represent a significant repository of Ice Age bones in the Midwest,” according to the Indiana State Museum.

The bones are those of bison and peccary as well as birds, reptiles and smaller mammals.

Peggy Fisherkeller of the Indiana Museum will be sharing discoveries made on paleontological digs in 2014 and 2018 from 12 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.,

Members of the original discovery team in 2010 will be on hand and share stories from the breakthrough expedition in Binkley Cave when the section that is toured was first discovered, the release said.

Author Gary Roberson will be signing copies of his most recent book, along with his three earlier books on the Binkley Cave System and Indiana Caverns development, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 pm.

Roberson has been exploring the Binkley Cave System since 1967 and has been involved in the show cave industry since 1971.

Food from “Q-Pine” BBQ Food Truck will be on sale for lunch.

Family fun activities will be available free in the “Cave Cabin” near the Visitor Center including wildflower displays, kids cave-related coloring options, and Bat Origami.

A Scavenger Hike will be available throughout the day for families, along with a personalized laser wood-burning souvenir option.

