Jake and Elwood’s Chicago-style pizza restaurant closes in Clifton neighborhood

Jake and Elwood’s, located at 2230 Frankfort Avenue, is closed “effective immediately,”...
Jake and Elwood’s, located at 2230 Frankfort Avenue, is closed “effective immediately,” according to a post from the business.(Jake and Elwood's - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant offering Chicago-style pizza and sandwiches has closed immediately, the business’ owner has confirmed.

Jake and Elwood’s, located at 2230 Frankfort Avenue, is closed “effective immediately,” according to a post from the business.

The restaurant was owned by Chicago-native John Thurlow, who came to Louisville in 2019.

Thurlow soon opened the restaurant as a home for Chicago cuisine and sports, offering deep dish pizza, Chicago-style hot dogs and sandwiches.

“It has been a real joy getting to know all of you and being a member of the Clifton and greater Louisville community,” Thurlow’s post reads. “Thanks for all the memories!”

No reason was provided on the restaurant’s closure.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

