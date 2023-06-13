Jake and Elwood’s Chicago-style pizza restaurant closes in Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant offering Chicago-style pizza and sandwiches has closed immediately, the business’ owner has confirmed.
Jake and Elwood’s, located at 2230 Frankfort Avenue, is closed “effective immediately,” according to a post from the business.
The restaurant was owned by Chicago-native John Thurlow, who came to Louisville in 2019.
Thurlow soon opened the restaurant as a home for Chicago cuisine and sports, offering deep dish pizza, Chicago-style hot dogs and sandwiches.
“It has been a real joy getting to know all of you and being a member of the Clifton and greater Louisville community,” Thurlow’s post reads. “Thanks for all the memories!”
No reason was provided on the restaurant’s closure.
